TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 137 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 695.83 ($8.78).

Several research firms have recently commented on TUI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.46) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 495 ($6.25) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.57) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 552.99 ($6.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 497.20 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,460 ($31.04).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

