Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.64.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
