Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Trading Up 2.2 %

ABSI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Absci has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 1,825.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

