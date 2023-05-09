Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $17.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

ALKT stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

