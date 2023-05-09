Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $111.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.