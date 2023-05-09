Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
