Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.