Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $102.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Datadog Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $78.54 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,776 shares of company stock worth $35,331,947. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

