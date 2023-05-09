Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $34.60

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

