Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $178.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

May 9th, 2023

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECLGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECL opened at $172.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

