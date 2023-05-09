Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $49.00

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.91. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

