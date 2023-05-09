Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $143.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.13.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of SPOT opened at $144.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 555,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

