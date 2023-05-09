Analysts Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) PT at $243.74

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META opened at $233.27 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $597.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.