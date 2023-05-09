Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer Price Performance

Conifer stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conifer

In related news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 200,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conifer Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Further Reading

