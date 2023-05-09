FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By KeyCorp

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

RVLV stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 434,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 115,894 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 776.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

