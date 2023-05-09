FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ceridian HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

NYSE CDAY opened at $58.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $232,604.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,158 shares of company stock worth $2,766,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

