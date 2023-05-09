J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5,124.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.