Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Delta Apparel, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Delta Apparel in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $10.77 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

