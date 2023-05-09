Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.80 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
