Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.