MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MarketWise Stock Performance
MKTW stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
