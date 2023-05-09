MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketWise Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.