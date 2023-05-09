BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.

BSQUARE Price Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Read More

