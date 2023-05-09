Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dynatronics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

