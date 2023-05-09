CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIR stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

