CIRCOR International (CIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
CIR stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.