Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cemtrex to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. On average, analysts expect Cemtrex to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cemtrex Trading Up 10.7 %
NASDAQ CETX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CETX shares. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
