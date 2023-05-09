Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 84.18%. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SDIG opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,986,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

