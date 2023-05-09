Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Airgain to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Airgain has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.33.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airgain Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.