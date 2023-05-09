Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Biodesix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock valued at $43,859. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

