NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRXP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.