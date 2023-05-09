NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect NRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRXP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Earnings History for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

