DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SouthState in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.09. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

SouthState Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,612 shares of company stock worth $7,052,395. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.