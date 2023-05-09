FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Lifted by Analyst

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, Director William John Cox bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

