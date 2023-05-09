Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

OGC opened at C$3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.78 and a 12-month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. OceanaGold had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of C$323.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

