Truist Financial Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.09 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 86,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

