Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,997 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
