Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.63 million during the quarter.
Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.