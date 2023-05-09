Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.63 million during the quarter.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

