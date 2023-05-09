Truist Financial Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESMT. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.45.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.