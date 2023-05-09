Truist Financial Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $30.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESMT. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

EngageSmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

