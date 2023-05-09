Wedbush Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

