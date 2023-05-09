Telsey Advisory Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

EL stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.52. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.