Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

CMA opened at $36.15 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

