HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.67.

DINO opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

