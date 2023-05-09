Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE VMI opened at $285.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.66 and a 200-day moving average of $317.59. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

