Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INVE. StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday.

Identiv Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Identiv has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Invenire Partners LP boosted its position in Identiv by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 160,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 31.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.