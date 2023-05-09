UBS Group Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $93.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $84.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.