Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $216.10 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

