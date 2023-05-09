Loop Capital Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $225.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $214.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $227.08.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

