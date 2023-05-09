Appian Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Appian in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Appian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $35.50 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,444 shares of company stock worth $6,960,281 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 850.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

