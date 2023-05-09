Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.7 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.