Ashland Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Down 1.7 %

ASH opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.