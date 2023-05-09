KeyCorp Comments on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Recommended Stories

