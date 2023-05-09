Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $26.36 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.84% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

