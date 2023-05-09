Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $25.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.45. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2026 earnings at $28.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.54.

Shares of DECK opened at $494.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.21 and its 200-day moving average is $410.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $497.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

