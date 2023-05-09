Zacks Research Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.81. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

BFH opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

